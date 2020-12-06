Hollesley Bay inmate on the run from open prison
- Published
A prisoner convicted of robbery has gone on the run from an open prison.
Scott Marchant, 37, was reported missing from HMP Hollesley Bay, Suffolk, after not returning from day release on Saturday.
Marchant, who is described as white, 5ft 6in (1.6m) tall and with a scar on the left side of his face, is serving a five year sentence.
Suffolk Police said he has links to the Basildon area of Essex and are warning the public not to approach him.
