Police arrest Hollesley Bay inmate on the run from open prison
A prisoner who went on the run from an open prison has been detained.
Scott Marchant, 37, was reported missing from HMP Hollesley Bay, Suffolk, after failing to return from day release on Saturday.
Marchant, who is serving a five-year sentence for robbery, was found and arrested by Essex Police this morning.
Officers said he would be returned to the prison system and thanked members of the public and media for sharing their appeal for information.
