Ipswich striker James Norwood faces trial over drink-driving charge
- Published
Ipswich Town striker James Norwood is to go on trial, accused of drink-driving.
The footballer was stopped by police while he was driving an Audi Q8 in Cockfield, near Bury St Edmunds, on 30 August.
He pleaded not guilty to drink-driving during a hearing at Suffolk Magistrates' Court.
The 30-year-old is accused of recording 58mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg per 100ml.
A trial date has not yet been set for Mr Norwood, who joined Ipswich from Tranmere in 2019.
