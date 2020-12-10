Health Secretary 'thrilled' about new West Suffolk hospital
Matt Hancock said he was "thrilled" a site had been picked for a new hospital which would serve his constituency.
West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (WSFT) has chosen Hardwick Manor in Bury St Edmunds, next to the current building.
The hospital was included in a list of 40 that would be rebuilt earlier this year, but the trust said some services would remain at its current site.
Chief executive, Stephen Dunn, said it was "the best use of public funds".
WSFT investigated four potential sites before it selected Hardwick Manor.
The trust bought the eight-bedroom house and grounds, which was on the market for £3.5m, earlier this year.
'Great step forward'
Mr Dunn said the new site next to the current hospital meant newer facilities, such as the education centre and eye care centre, could be kept.
He also said the location would allow it to maintain links with St Nicholas Hospice and mental health provider Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust.
"The vision for the project is to ensure the way that health services are delivered is fit for our current and future needs," Mr Dunn added.
Health Secretary Mr Hancock, whose West Suffolk constituency neighbours Bury St Edmunds, said: "I am absolutely thrilled that Hardwick Manor has been chosen as the site for the new hospital for West Suffolk.
"Given the site is right next door to the current hospital this is a great step forward."
