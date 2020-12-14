Ipswich fence collapse: Three women seriously injured
Three women suffered "serious injuries" when a large panel of fencing fell on them near a town centre, police said.
Emergency services were called to Grafton Way, opposite Cardinal Park, in Ipswich at about 18:30 GMT on Sunday.
All three were taken to Ipswich Hospital by ambulance, though their injuries were not thought to be life-changing or life-threatening.
Suffolk Police said an investigation into the circumstances was under way and officers appealed for information.
The blue fencing borders a plot of land between Grafton Way and the River Orwell, formerly occupied by B&Q, that has been earmarked for development.
In 2013, Tesco abandoned plans to turn it into a supermarket, hotel and apartments and the site is currently used for car parking and a market.
On Wednesday, Ipswich Borough Council's planning committee is due to consider an application by Plutus (Ipswich) Ltd to turn it into 173 homes. Council officers are recommending outline planning permission should be approved by councillors.