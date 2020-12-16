BBC News

Woodbridge death: Man dies after garden building falls on to him

Published
image captionEmergency services were called to Haughgate Close, Woodbridge, at about 16:30 GMT on Tuesday.

A man has died after part of a building fell on him in a back garden.

Emergency services went to Haughgate Close, Woodbridge, in Suffolk, where renovation work was taking place, at about 16:30 GMT on Tuesday.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said it had been called to reports of a "casualty trapped in a confined space".

The victim, aged in his 40s, died at the scene. Suffolk Police said it was investigating the circumstances of the incident.

A neighbour, who did not want to be named, told the BBC there had been building works happening for the past couple of weeks.

image captionSuffolk Police said renovation work was taking place at the property

