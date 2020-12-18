BBC News

Woodbridge renovation death: Dale Baker named as man who died

Published
image captionSuffolk Police said renovation work was taking place at the property

A man who died when part of a building fell on to him in a back garden has been named as 30-year-old Dale Baker.

The wall collapsed during renovation work at the home in Haughgate Close, in Woodbridge, Suffolk, at about 16:30 GMT on Tuesday.

Emergency services attended but Mr Baker, from Felixstowe, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A joint investigation is being carried out by Suffolk Police and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

After the incident, a neighbour, who did not want to be named, told the BBC there had been building works happening for the past couple of weeks.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

  • Ipswich
  • Felixstowe