BBC News

Suffolk girl's prosthetic arm is 'early Christmas present'

By Charlie Jones
Published
image copyrightSamantha Pickering
image captionThe family said Daisy's missing forearm was revealed by the 20-week scan during pregnancy

The mother of a baby girl who was given a prosthetic arm just in time for Christmas said it was an "amazing early present".

Samantha Pickering, 36, from Suffolk, found out her daughter Daisy had part of her arm missing while she was in the womb.

She said one-year-old Daisy was "thrilled" to receive the new limb.

"We're so grateful to the doctors. It's incredible what they can do, especially in the middle of a pandemic," she said.

image copyrightSamantha Pickering
image captionSamantha Pickering said the missing forearm had made Daisy "more determined - she is a marvel. Nothing phases her"

"We were shocked, it was a really worrying time for us. We didn't know if it was caused by something more serious, but luckily she was perfectly healthy apart from that," she said.

When Daisy was born at the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston, Samantha said she and her husband Chris had already come to terms with it and barely noticed the deformity.

"We did wonder how Daisy would cope, but she has been brilliant," she said.

"She is really advanced, she rolled over at four months old and just finds ways of doing things and doesn't want us to help her."

image copyrightSamantha Pickering
image captionThe family said Daisy had been picking up her prosthetic arm by herself and putting in on

Daisy has two big sisters, Sophie, aged four, and Amy, aged two. Her half-sister called Scarlett was born in 2012, but died in 2013, and the family talk about her and keep her memory alive.

image copyrightSamantha Pickering
image captionMrs Pickering said Sophie and Amy were "very protective" towards their baby sister and had been showing her how to use her new arm

Doctors said Daisy might reject the prosthetic limb initially, but Mrs Pickering said she was already picking it up on her own and putting it on.

"We weren't sure if she needed one as she was getting on so well, but the doctors said it was better to give her it early, so she doesn't get averse to the idea.

"We just want her to have the choice when she is older. It will help her do things like ride a bike."

image copyrightSamantha Pickering
image captionDaisy's parents say she had thrived even before she got her new prosthetic arm

