Covid-19 tiers: Suffolk moves to tier 4 from 26 December

Published
image captionThere have been almost 1,500 new Covid cases in Suffolk in the week to 18 December

Suffolk will move into England's tier four of coronavirus restrictions.

The county, currently in tier two, will be moved into tier four from 00:01 GMT on Boxing Day, the government has announced.

The further restrictions include a ban on travelling in or out of tier four. People can meet one-to-one outside.

There have been almost 1,500 new Covid cases across the county in the week to 18 December - up 81% on the previous week.

