Covid-19 tiers: Suffolk moves to tier 4 from 26 December
- Published
Related Topics
Suffolk will move into England's tier four of coronavirus restrictions.
The county, currently in tier two, will be moved into tier four from 00:01 GMT on Boxing Day, the government has announced.
The further restrictions include a ban on travelling in or out of tier four. People can meet one-to-one outside.
There have been almost 1,500 new Covid cases across the county in the week to 18 December - up 81% on the previous week.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk