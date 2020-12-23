BBC News

Evans Cycles' Martlesham store reopens after lease dispute

Published
image captionThe Martlesham Heath branch of Evans is on Anson Road, just off the A12

An Evans Cycles store has reopened after it temporarily closed when the building was reclaimed by its landlord in a dispute over its lease.

The store in Martlesham Heath, near Ipswich, was closed for a week after a "notice of forfeiture" was put up.

The note said the landlord LondonMetric Saturn "peaceably re-entered" the building "in accordance with the landlord's power under the lease".

Evans's owner Frasers Group has been approached by the BBC for comment.

The lawyers representing LondonMetric Saturn said they did not wish to make any comment.

It is understood the shop reopened on 8 December.

The Martlesham Heath store is understood to have been the only one affected.

