UK flooding: Bungay and Wainford homes evacuated and leisure centre shut
Homes have been evacuated and a leisure centre shut after flooding in Suffolk.
Some people were asked to leave properties in Bungay and Wainford late on Christmas Eve.
Police said Staithe Road, in Bungay was closed on Christmas Day, while the town's leisure centre has also been affected by flooding.
Officers praised residents in the affected areas for the "compassion" shown to officers while they were being told to leave their homes.
Thank you to all the residents in these affected areas. So much compassion shown tonight towards Suffolk Police officers and our colleagues from Suffolk Fire even when having to evacuate their own homes.
Suffolk Fire Service declared a "major incident" in Bungay.
In a tweet on Christmas Eve, it said: "Firefighters, police and council staff are currently in Bungay and Wainford managing flooding caused by heavy rainfall. Some properties evacuated and residents being supported."
It said the incident has since been "scaled down".
Suffolk was hit by heavy rain on Christmas Eve, which was followed by snow in some parts of the county on Christmas Day.
The Met Office said snow flakes had fallen in Wattisham on Christmas morning.
The Environment Agency tweeted pictures of flooding around Rattlesden River, near Stowmarket, on Christmas Eve to highlight the impact of the heavy rain.
These images taken by a drone of Rattlesden River, near Stowmarket, show the extent of some of the flooding across the East today.
River levels are high – please remain vigilant and check your flood risk to stay safe.
Flood warnings remain in place for six parts of the county.
