Doctor Who: Saxmundham superfan, 8, given Tardis door frame
A mother has told how her Twitter feed "exploded" after posting images of her son's custom-made Tardis door frame.
Mandy and Phil Tucker, from Saxmundham, Suffolk, said the design for their Doctor Who superfan son Luke, eight, was months in the making.
In the TV series, the Time Lord uses the Tardis to travel to any point in time and space, with the telephone box bigger inside than the outside.
Mrs Tucker's tweet about the gift has been liked nearly 150,000 times.
"Twitter exploded and I had to turn off my notifications," she said. "But it has been so nice to see it make other people smile."
The Tardis was created in the family garage over about four months by school bus driver Mr Tucker, while the family shielded during the coronavirus pandemic.
Mrs Tucker said: "Luke is Doctor Who mad and he said he would love a police public call box.
"We spent the first lockdown doing gardening but, as restrictions continued, this has really helped get Phil through the time at home while he has been furloughed.
"We all enjoy the show and Luke has really taken to it - he likes all of the classic episodes, too. He has a fez, bow tie and scarf - and about six sonic screwdrivers."
'He squealed his head off'
Having built the door frame in secret, Mr and Mrs Tucker installed it - complete with whirring lights - on Christmas Eve while Luke stayed with another family in the Tuckers' support bubble.
"He spotted the edge of it as soon as he walked in the door," Mrs Tucker said. "He squealed his head off and started shouting 'wow, wow, wow!' and he's been running in and out of the door ever since."
