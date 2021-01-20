Storm Christoph: Tree falls on car in Thurston, Suffolk
A motorist has escaped unharmed after a tree fell on his car he was driving during Storm Christoph.
The convertible Fiat 500 was on Ixworth Road in Thurston, near Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk earlier when the oak tree blew over.
The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads Policing Team said "amazingly" there were no injuries.
The road was closed in both directions for recovery work. A yellow weather warning is in place for Suffolk.
The police team's tweet called it the "first casualty of the bad weather".
Heavy rain is expected on Wednesday and Thursday which may lead to travel disruption and flooding in places.
Police have urged people to "be careful" on the roads and to "drive to the conditions".
Other parts of England have been issued with a more serious amber warning.
