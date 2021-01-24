BBC News

Felixstowe seal released from fishing net

image copyrightIan Pope Everything Felixstowe
image captionThe seal was seen with fishing net around its neck on Saturday morning

A seal which was trapped in a fishing net has been saved by a member of the public who managed to cut the netting.

The mammal was seen struggling on the shore in Felixstowe, Suffolk, on Saturday morning.

Jo Collins from the British Divers Marine Life Rescue said someone spotted the seal and managed to set it free on Sunday afternoon.

"I'm so relieved as the outcome could have been a lot different," she said.

image copyrightIan Pope Everything Felixstowe
image captionVolunteers were unable to get close to the animal safely on Saturday

On Saturday morning, volunteers from the marine charity tried help the seal but it had gone too far back out to sea.

Volunteers continued looking for the seal until it was "spotted by a member of the public", who called the RSPCA, Ms Collins said.

Whilst waiting for assistance, the seal looked like it was about to go back into the sea, so a woman covered it in blanket and was able to cut the nets.

"It is always best to get the experts involved but I am so pleased we had the right result in the end," Ms Collins added.

image copyrightIan Pope Everything Felixstowe
image captionThe seal is now back in the sea, Ms Collins said

