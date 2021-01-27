BT Group: Martlesham hub to recruit 70 apprentices and graduates
BT Group has announced plans to recruit more than 70 apprentices and graduates at its main research hub.
The communications firm said it will take on 20 graduates and 58 apprentices at the Adastral Park site, near Ipswich, for its September 2021 intake.
It was part of the company's plan to recruit more than 400 apprentices and graduates across the UK this year, it said.
The government said it was hoped "more employers will follow BT's lead".
BT said the new roles would include ones in engineering, customer service, applied research and cyber-security.
Jane Thomas, BT Group regional lead for the East of England, said "despite the uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic" the company had continued to "recruit and attract brilliant people".
In addition to the Martlesham site, BT said it would also be taking on apprentices and graduates at locations including Belfast, Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Dundee, Edinburgh, London and Manchester.
UK government education secretary Gavin Williamson praised BT for "continuing to champion apprenticeships".
He said apprenticeships formed a key part of the government's Skills for Jobs White Paper.
"I hope more employers will follow BT's lead so more people can get on the path to a great job," he said.
