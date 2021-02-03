Twitter row: Innocent Drinks unfollows woman amid 'transphobia' claims
- Published
A retired teacher said it was "ridiculous" that a smoothie company had unfollowed her on Twitter amid accusations of transphobia.
Innocent Drinks unfollowed Margaret Nelson, 76, from Hadleigh, Suffolk, after another Twitter user suggested it should not be "endorsing her".
The firm acknowledged the move had made "some people on Twitter quite cross".
But it said Ms Nelson's Twitter content was not in line with its "values of inclusivity and respect".
Ms Nelson, who has also been a humanist celebrant, said she did not accept she was transphobic, adding it was "a meaningless term used to describe anyone critical of the claims made by some transgender people".
She attracted publicity two years ago when a police officer asked her to tone down some of her tweets, which he said were causing offence.
@innocent may I ask why you follow @Flashmaggie?— Andrew? (@leftist_rage) January 28, 2021
You follow a clear transphobe, who runs the account? I love your Twitter content but endorsing them Is not an accident, it’s not as if they’re a celebrity
Even if you disagree, it’s still to political for an innocent drink company.
The officer said complaints had been received about some of her posts, such as "Gender's fashionable nonsense. Sex is real."
He highlighted a blog in which she said "trans women are not women, no matter how many times you say it's so".
Suffolk Police later apologised and said it had made a "misjudgement".
Ms Nelson said she was one of a number of people who were "stalked by trans activists", who did not like her "defending the rights of women".
She said she had not been aware Innocent was following her @Flashmaggie account and found the situation "amusing more than anything".
"I have had a lot of support online... but I'm not upset about it. I'm not going to change my view of things," she said.
We stand against discrimination🏳️⚧️ pic.twitter.com/xAWca1Wak5— innocent drinks (@innocent) February 2, 2021
Innocent Drinks said it "will continue to make sure our social media channels remain fair and inclusive".
The firm's statement on Twitter said "we believe that everyone should be protected from discrimination... we will keep working towards a world where that's a reality."
Robbie de Santos, from the LGBT campaign group Stonewall, said it was "fantastic" to see companies sharing their support for transgender rights.
"With so much hatred and hostility targeted at trans people in Britain, it's all the more important that organisations and businesses are active in helping to create a society where all lesbian, gay, bi and trans people are free to be themselves, and we hope their support will inspire others," he said.
