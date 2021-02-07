The Dig: Pandemic delays Woodbridge Sutton Hoo replica ship build
Volunteers hoping to create a replica of the Anglo-Saxon ship found at Sutton Hoo have had their schedule put back because of the pandemic.
The story of the ship's discovery in 1939 near Woodbridge, Suffolk, is explored in the hit Netflix film The Dig.
Two oak trees intended for the keel were delivered to the Sutton Hoo Ship's Company in January.
It had hoped to launch the seaworthy 90ft (27m) replica next year.
Archaeologists, historians, shipbuilders and volunteers are behind the Sutton Hoo Ship's Company. In 2019 they launched a £1m campaign to fund a replica of the 1,400-year old ship.
Trustee Simon Steel said many of the volunteers have had to shield but some work had proceeded last year, including "a one-fifth scale model of the ship and a lifesize model of the middle section".
They are intended to help the volunteers, led by a shipwright and his trainee, to build the replica.
Mr Steel said: "The ship was buried without a rowing floor, so we're having to work out where we ought to place it - this is experimental archaeology."
The 180-year-old oak trees came from Forestry England land near Swindon in Wiltshire.
They are so large - the heaviest weighs about five tonnes (5,000kg) - that they are being stored outside Woodbridge and will need to be roughly cut to size using a chainsaw.
The keel pieces will then be taken to the town to be finished off using purpose-build Anglo-Saxon tools.
Mr Steel said: "There's no record of Anglo-Saxons having saws, so we will be splitting logs to make planks using an axe and wedges."
He hopes work on the ship's keel might begin at the end of March.
