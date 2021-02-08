'Kitesurfer' dies on Walberswick beach in freezing storm conditions
- Published
A man who police believe had been kitesurfing has died after being found on a beach in storm conditions.
Emergency services were called at 15:20 GMT on Sunday after people became concerned about someone in the North Sea off Walberswick in Suffolk.
A man, in his 50s, was found on the shore by members of the public. He died at the scene.
Suffolk Police said there were not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.
The force said HM Coastguard and the ambulance service also attended and provided some medical attention, but the man could not be saved.
It has asked anybody with any information to contact them.
An amber warning was in place across much of the east of England on Sunday as as Storm Darcy brought snow and strong winds to the area.
