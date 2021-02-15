Felixstowe: Dog owners warned as palm oil washes up on beach
- Published
Dog owners have been urged to keep their pets away from beaches after palm oil washed up on the shore.
Felixstowe Coastguard Rescue Team said "large amounts" of the substance had been found on the Suffolk beach.
Palm oil is toxic to dogs and if ingested can cause a fatal reaction.
The coastguard has advised dog owners keep their pets off the beach and on a lead as although the palm oil has been removed "it is possible that more could come ashore".
Palm oil has a wide variety of uses and is found in food, soaps and shampoos, and biofuels.
It is not harmful to humans but can be fatal for pets.
Palm oil can be released legally by ships at sea and can then become contaminated with other waste products.
The coastguard has advised anyone who finds palm oil on a beach to call them on 999 so they can "arrange quick and safe disposal".