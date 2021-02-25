Ipswich murder investigation: Man arrested after woman found dead
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead.
Paramedics alerted the police at about 03:30 GMT after they were called to a flat in Foundry Lane, Ipswich.
Suffolk Police arrived to find a woman aged in her 60s dead inside the apartment.
The death is currently being treated as suspicious and a 55-year-old man from Ipswich has been taken into custody for questioning, said police.
The victim and suspect were known to each other, they added.
