Ipswich waterfront murder inquiry: Tests who death 'not suspicious'

Published
image captionForensics officers examined the block of flats opposite Dance East on Foundry Lane, Ipswich

The death of a woman in a waterfront flat is no longer being treated as suspicious, police confirmed.

Paramedics were called to Foundry Lane in Ipswich at about 03:30 GMT on Thursday.

A woman, in her 60s, was found inside the apartment opposite Dance East. A post-mortem examination concluded she died from natural causes.

Suffolk Police said a 55-year-old man from Ipswich, arrested on suspicion of murder, had been released.

He will face no further action.

image captionA woman in her 60s was found dead in a flat at the Stoke Bridge end of the waterfront

