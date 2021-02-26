Ipswich waterfront murder inquiry: Tests who death 'not suspicious'
The death of a woman in a waterfront flat is no longer being treated as suspicious, police confirmed.
Paramedics were called to Foundry Lane in Ipswich at about 03:30 GMT on Thursday.
A woman, in her 60s, was found inside the apartment opposite Dance East. A post-mortem examination concluded she died from natural causes.
Suffolk Police said a 55-year-old man from Ipswich, arrested on suspicion of murder, had been released.
He will face no further action.
