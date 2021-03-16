Ed Sheeran painting raises £51,000 for cancer charity
An Ed Sheeran painting has raised more than £51,000 for a cancer charity in a raffle.
The 30-year-old colourful abstract artwork, called Splash Planet, was won by someone on the east coast of the US, who paid £20 for a raffle ticket.
Chief executive of the Cancer Campaign in Suffolk (CCiS), Karen Hare, said she was "overwhelmed and delighted".
Sheeran said the painting was "one of the big splashy ones" seen on the cover of his single, Afterglow.
The singer previously donated another painting, Dab 2, to a charity auction, where it sold for £40,000.
The raffle for CCiS was launched last month and the winner was drawn on Monday.
In a video message recorded before the raffle, Sheeran said: "The painting is one of mine, one of the big splashy ones that you saw in the Afterglow cover."
Sheeran painted Splash Planet and Dab 2 following his Divide world tour, which ended with a series of homecoming gigs in Ipswich in 2019.
Ms Hare said: "We have been overwhelmed and delighted by the support we have been given, both here and abroad, and it's been absolutely fantastic to know that we have raised over £51,000 through ticket sales and donations."
