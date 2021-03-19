Woodbridge death: Dale Baker death still being investigated by police
Police are continuing to investigate the death of a labourer who was buried by rubble as he dug a trench, an inquest heard.
Dale Baker, 30, was working on an extension at a home in Woodbridge, Suffolk, on 15 December when the footing of a conservatory gave way.
Attempts at freeing him failed and he died of traumatic asphyxiation, Suffolk Coroner's Court heard.
Det Ch Insp Mike Smith said it was unknown if charges would be brought.
Outlining the circumstances, he said Mr Baker, of Coronation Drive, Felixstowe, was working for Hinton Wood Construction East Anglia, also of Felixstowe.
A rear two-storey extension was being built on a house in Haughgate Close and on previous days Mr Baker had built a 3m (9ft 10in) wall and excavated a trench for foundations.
He returned to the site on 15 December to undertake casual work, Det Ch Insp Smith said.
At 16:30 GMT, emergency services were alerted to the collapse of an open trench.
The adjoining conservatory's footing had given way, burying Mr Baker in rubble, Det Ch Insp Smith said.
Firefighters attempted to free Mr Baker with specialist equipment but were unable to do so and he was pronounced dead at 17:47.
A post-mortem examination established there was no alcohol or drugs in his system.
Det Ch Insp Smith requested the inquest be adjourned while the major investigation team continued its inquiries.
Asked by coroner Jacqueline Devonish whether police expected charges to be brought, Det Ch Insp Smith said he did not know but added that a specialist lawyer for the Crown Prosecution Service was assessing the case.
The inquest was adjourned until a review in July.
