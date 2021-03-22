Ipswich dog raid: Police 'inundated' after 83 pets found
Police have been "inundated with worried owners" after 83 dogs believed to be stolen were seized in a raid.
The animals were found at West Meadows travellers' site in Ipswich on Saturday, during a search that lasted almost 10 hours.
Six people, from Ipswich, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to steal and have been released on bail.
Det Ch Supt Eamonn Bridger said police were "focusing all our efforts on identifying who those dogs belong to".
He said the dogs were found in "various states of wellbeing" and were being cared for.
The animals would remain with the force until it found "a lawful owner or the right place for them for the future," he said.
Det Ch Supt Bridger said: "I am aware of the public interest around this and I've had a number of personal contacts about this.
"Our investigation team have been inundated with worried owners."
He said the dogs would be returned "at the earliest opportunity", and a number had been microchipped allowing the force to contact owners "pretty swiftly".
Det Ch Supt Bridger added dog theft was "a rising crime type".
"Some criminals have not been able to commit some of the normal crimes during lockdown times," he said.
"Also demand for dogs and pets has risen hugely which has driven up the value."
But he said the force was "absolutely committed to taking this crime type on".