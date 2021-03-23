Suffolk dinner lady who won £1m 'won't give up job'
A dinner lady who scooped a £1m lottery win said she had no plans to give up the day job.
Karen Dakin, 53, from Nacton near Ipswich, has worked throughout the pandemic helping to look after the children of key workers.
She said the money - for matching five main numbers and a bonus ball - would allow her family to buy a house.
"I have absolutely no plans to give up being a dinner lady - I love my job, the school and all the kids," she said.
Her lucky numbers were the ones she had always used and were based on her son Callum's date and time of birth.
"When I called the National Lottery line, I remember the man on the other end of the phone saying 'you're rather calm!', after he'd just confirmed the life-changing news," said Mrs Dakin.
"I guess I was just in a state of absolute shock!"
The lucky winner said it had been a tough couple of years for her family after her husband, Jeff, 60, had a serious stroke in November 2018.
"All of my family were amazing, as was the school where I work during the toughest of years, and I am looking forward to celebrating with all of them as soon as it is safe to do so," she said.
The couple, who have been married for 35 years, have already started looking at properties to buy.
"We love the area so will stay local but it'll mean so much - more space for us all and the peace of mind of having no mortgage. It's amazing," said Mrs Dakin.
They are also planning a holiday for when it is safe to travel again.
"We've never been able to afford a holiday before and Callum has never actually been on one," said Mrs Dakin.
"After the time we've all been through we'd love to get away - maybe Center Parcs before a big trip to Disneyworld in Florida."