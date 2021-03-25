Lowestoft: Plans for £2.6m two-tier beach huts unveiled
- Published
Plans to spend £2.6m on building two tiers of beach huts to replace those removed because of safety concerns have been unveiled.
The former chalets in Lowestoft were shut in 2016 and 72 huts have been proposed in their place, according to East Suffolk District Council.
The architect said the huts were "of a bold modern form" but local reaction to the application has been mixed.
One person labelled them "ghastly", but another called them "well designed".
Architect Chaplin Farrant said the huts would be split across two levels, with a "raised decking promenade".
The former brick-built chalets had to be closed and demolished as it was "necessary to reinforce existing retaining wall and cliff face to prevent land slip and risk to the public", the application stated.
The planned new huts would be clad in sustainable materials and are "designed to be reminiscent of, and echo the neighbouring undulating pitched roofs typical of a shore front frontage".
The total project, including the ongoing stabilisation works and construction of the new huts, has a budget of about £2.6m.
In the planning application, comments from residents include saying the designs look "ghastly", "like storage huts and out of place".
Another said the huts "resemble industrial containers".
But a resident in favour of the plans said the beach huts would "benefit the area and look well designed, architecturally interesting and in keeping with the environment".
In response to the comments, Chaplin Farrant said: "The great thing about architecture is that it promotes discussion, everyone has a valid opinion and we welcome the feedback."
The statement added the response on social media and to news articles had been "overwhelmingly positive and we look forward to working with our client and the local authority to reach a positive outcome for the seafront of Lowestoft".