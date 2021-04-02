Man dies in Bury St Edmunds 'industrial incident'
A man in his 30s has died in an "industrial incident" in Suffolk, police have confirmed.
Officers were called to Rougham Tower Avenue in Bury St Edmunds at about 15:00 BST on Thursday.
The death is being treated as "unexplained" Suffolk Police said and the Health and Safety Executive has been informed.
The man's next of kin have been told and the coroner has been notified, a police spokesman added.
The fire service, ambulance crews and police all attended.
An investigation into the death is ongoing and a police cordon remains in place.
