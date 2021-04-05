Red Lodge shooting: Three people hurt in 'targeted attack'
Three people have been injured following a shooting described by police as a "targeted attack".
Suffolk Police said there were reports of shots fired in Elms Road, Red Lodge at about 14:55 BST on Sunday.
Two teenage males and a woman suffered "minor injuries caused by shotgun pellets" and have since been discharged from hospital, the force said.
Four men have been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
The men, aged 24, 25, 29 and 35, were taken into police custody for questioning.
Det Ch Insp Mike Brown said: "We are confident this was a targeted attack and there is no threat to the wider public."
He said there would be more "officers on patrol to provide reassurance in the area" and appealed for those with information to come forward.
