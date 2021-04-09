BBC News

Brandon murder inquiry: Man held as woman's body found in water

image captionEmergency services were called to Brandon Country Park

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a woman was discovered in water in a country park.

Suffolk Police said it was called by the ambulance service at 07:00 BST on Friday to Brandon Country Park.

A 46-year-old man from Brandon has been taken to Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre for questioning, it added.

The park remains closed while inquiries continue, a police spokeswoman said.

