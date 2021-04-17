Baylham Care Centre: CQC puts 'unsafe' home in special measures
A care home has been placed in special measures after inspectors found residents were "not always being safeguarded from the risk of abuse".
Baylham Care Centre, near Ipswich, looks after young adults and older people, some with complex needs.
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) rated the home "inadequate" following inspections in February and March.
Operations manager Sandie Oxborrow said the centre was "very disappointed" with the rating.
"We don't feel it reflects the care we provide," she said.
In February, Suffolk County Council suspended any new placements at the home after "significant safeguarding referrals".
The health watchdog found "significant concerns" regarding risks to people's health, safety and welfare.
Where risks were identified, action was "not always taken to reduce the risk of harm", the report said.
There had previously been an issue regarding a door not being secured, but despite this inspectors found the door, which should have been closed securely, remained open.
'Not effective'
The report also said the risk of residents who had balconies falling from height "had not been identified or considered".
Inspectors found staff had reported incidents where they found unexplained marks or bruises on a person, but records "did not demonstrate what follow-up actions were taken".
Policies to protect people from risk of abuse were "not effective", the report said.
Inspectors said there were a number of agency staff "who did not speak English as a first language and did not always have sufficient grasp of the English language to enable them to perform the job role effectively".
The report said there had been a number of management changes which had "destabilised the service and resulted in inconsistency in approach".
While inspectors said they "could not be assured that people received a high quality, compassionate and caring service", they had received "positive feedback" from relatives.
The report said relatives told them they were "confident" their family member was being well-cared for and that most residents said they were happy and enjoyed living there.
Ms Oxborrow said: "The report notes the issue of potential risk rather than concerns about any specific harms and there is no evidence of abuse or neglect relating to those we care for."
She said the centre had "immediately put measures in place" to improve processes.
"Our previous CQC report rated our service as outstanding and we are confident that at our next inspection we will be able to evidence the high standards of care we deliver."
