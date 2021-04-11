Man and woman found dead at house in Woodbridge
- Published
Police have launched an investigation after a man and a woman were found dead at a house.
The bodies were found at a property in Cumberland Street, in Woodbridge, Suffolk after police were called at about 18:15 BST on Saturday.
A police cordon remains in place while an investigation into the circumstances of the deaths continues.
Suffolk Police said both the deceased were "known to each other" and there was "no wider threat to the community".
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk