Woodbridge deaths: Woman in double-body find 'was murdered'
The death of a woman whose body was one of two found inside in a house is being treated as murder, police said.
The bodies of a man and a woman were found at a property in Cumberland Street, in Woodbridge, Suffolk, at about 18:15 BST on Saturday.
Police said post-mortem examinations showed the woman, aged in her 60s, died as a result of compression of the neck.
The man, aged in his 70s, died from hanging. His death is not being treated as suspicious, police said.
Suffolk Police said formal identification procedures had not yet taken place but the man and woman have been named locally as Jonathan and Sally Metcalf.
Police said they did not believe anyone else was involved in the incident.
The National Trust said both had been charity volunteers at its Sutton Hoo estate - an Anglo-Saxon royal burial site.
In a statement, the trust said: "We have been left deeply saddened by the news that it involves two of our volunteers. Our thoughts are with their family at this sad time."
Police remain at the property while an investigation into the circumstances of the deaths continues.
