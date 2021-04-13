Hollesley Bay open prison inmate Zain Hussein found
An inmate who went missing from an open prison while serving a sentence for burglary, vehicle theft and causing serious injury by dangerous driving has been found.
Zain Hussein, 22, disappeared from HMP Hollesley Bay in Suffolk on 2 April.
He was located and arrested in Kent on 8 April, Suffolk Police confirmed.
He was serving a sentence of four years and two months when he went missing from the jail near Woodbridge.
