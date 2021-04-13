BBC News

Hollesley Bay open prison inmate Zain Hussein found

Published
image copyrightSuffolk Police
image captionZain Hussein is currently serving a four year and two-month sentence, police said

An inmate who went missing from an open prison while serving a sentence for burglary, vehicle theft and causing serious injury by dangerous driving has been found.

Zain Hussein, 22, disappeared from HMP Hollesley Bay in Suffolk on 2 April.

He was located and arrested in Kent on 8 April, Suffolk Police confirmed.

He was serving a sentence of four years and two months when he went missing from the jail near Woodbridge.

