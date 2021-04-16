Woodbridge deaths: Brother found bodies of Susan and Jonathan Metcalf
A married couple were found dead at their house by the woman's concerned brother, an inquest heard.
The bodies of Sally Metcalf, 68, and her 72-year-old husband Jonathan were found at a house on Cumberland Street, in Woodbridge, Suffolk, on Saturday.
A hearing in Ipswich was told the couple were found in their nightwear.
Mrs Metcalf died as a result of compression of the neck, with her death being treated as murder. Her husband was found hanged.
His death was not being treated as suspicious by police.
Det Ch Insp Barry Byford told the coroner's court that Mrs Metcalf's brother went to the house "due to the couple being out of contact for some time".
"Sally's brother had to obtain keys from a neighbour as the address was locked and secure," he said.
"On entering, he found his sister Sally Metcalf deceased on her bed, and his brother-in-law Jonathan Metcalf deceased hanging."
Mr Byford said Mrs Metcalf was found lying on her back on the double bed in the master bedroom on the first floor.
Suffolk area coroner Jacqueline Devonish adjourned the inquest until December.
The couple had been volunteers at the National Trust's site at Sutton Hoo, which remains temporarily closed.
