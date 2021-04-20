Brandon death: Woman found dead in country park 'radiated optimism'
The family of a mother-of-five found dead at a country park said they "don't know how we will live without her".
Eglė Vengaliene, 35, was discovered in water at Brandon Country Park, Suffolk, on 9 April.
Andrius Vengalis, 46, of Bury Road, Brandon, has been charged with her murder and is being held in custody.
An online fundraising campaign has been set up to support Ms Vengaliene's children and to repatriate her body to her home country of Lithuania.
Ms Vengaliene's sister-in-law Auksė Spundzevičienė described her as "loving, caring and devoted to her family".
She said: "Radiating optimism, cheerfulness and positive energy, she believed in her family's bright future.
"All her days were dedicated to the children and the husband whom she loved very much.
"Eglė was sensitive, empathetic and we still can't believe she left the world in such a tragic way."
Suffolk Police said its investigation was continuing and officers were keen to hear from anybody who knew Ms Vengaliene, who lived in Bury Road, Brandon.
The force said it was interested in hearing from anyone with a recent sighting of Ms Vengaliene prior to 07:00 BST on 9 April or anyone who was in the area and who may have seen or heard anything suspicious.
It also asked any residents with a doorbell camera or private CCTV to review their footage.
Detectives said they were treating the case as an "isolated incident" and did not believe there was any wider threat to the community.
