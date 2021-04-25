BBC News

Great Cornard: Three injured in 'explosion' outside pub

Published
image captionPolice said officers were called to reports of an explosion in an outside area at the pub

Three people sustained serious injuries in an "explosion" outside a pub.

Police were called to the Kings Head, in Bures Road, Great Cornard, Suffolk, just before 22:00 BST on Saturday.

Officers said the reported explosion was thought to have been caused by a heater.

"Two females and one male remain in hospital after sustaining serious injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening but are potentially life-changing," Suffolk police said.

"Officers were called following reports of an explosion in the outside area of the Kings Head pub. It is believed the fire was caused by a small portable fuel heater."

image captionA police cordon was put in place following the incident

