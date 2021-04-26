Rare Suffolk punch foal named after Prince Philip
A foal born to a critically endangered breed of horses just a few hours after the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh has been named after Prince Philip.
Samford Prince Philip entered the world on 17 April at the Suffolk Punch Trust in Hollesley, in Suffolk.
Stud manager Tracey Pettitt said the Suffolk punch's mother was "particularly protective", perhaps because "she knows he's special, with an incredibly special name".
He was named by the mare's owner.
There are fewer than 72 female Suffolk punches remaining in the UK and fewer than 300 in the world.
The Rare Breeds Survival Trust considers Suffolk punch horses to be critically endangered. They have been described as being "rarer than the panda".
Prince Philip's birth to mum Tilly was "fairly straightforward" Ms Pettitt said, but "he's quite a chunky lad already".
Tilly did, at one point, back her new foal up to the wall, but staff moved her away to ensure she did not "stumble and stand" on him.
Samford Prince Philip's father was "an incredibly proud daddy", Ms Pettitt said.
He is the second foal to be born at the stud this year, and three more horses are expecting, she added.
The Duke of Edinburgh was known for his love of horses and carriage-driving.
