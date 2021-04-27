Ipswich kebab shop death: Teen sentenced for killing Richard Day
- Published
A teenager has been sentenced for killing a man outside a kebab shop.
Richard Day, 45, died from a brain haemorrhage after a fight broke out outside Kebapizza in Ipswich at about 00:15 GMT on 23 February 2020.
Andrea Cristea, 17, of Freehold Road, Ipswich, who can now be named after reporting restrictions were lifted, was detained for three years and 10 months after admitting manslaughter.
Two other teenagers were previously cleared of manslaughter.
During the trial at Ipswich Crown Court which led to their acquittal last year, Riel Karmy-Jones QC, prosecuting, said Mr Day was so brutally beaten he fell to the ground within eight seconds.
She said he tried to get up, but slumped face down on the pavement and "effectively died within seconds".
The court heard pathology reports found the victim died from a torn artery on the left side of his neck which caused a brain haemorrhage.
Medics at Ipswich Hospital managed to resuscitate Mr Day and he was put on life support, but he died 36 hours later.
Cristea also pleaded guilty to violent disorder, but was given no separate penalty for that offence.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk