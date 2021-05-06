Ipswich's third St Elizabeth Hospice art trail to be a 'big hoot'
A parliament of owl sculptures will be perched around a town as part of a charity art trail.
Forty decorated models will swoop into Ipswich next summer as part of St Elizabeth Hospice's Big Hoot Ipswich 2022.
Owls were chosen as the charity has taken patients with progressive illnesses, and their families, "under the wing of its care" for 32 years.
The charity's last trail, of elephants in 2019, raised £260,000.
Terry Hunt, a trustee at St Elizabeth Hospice, said: "We are so pleased to reveal the Big Hoot Ipswich 2022 and hope the whole community is as excited as us with the sculptures."
He added: "The inspiration came about as the hospice team felt the popular view of owls being knowledgeable and wise creatures linked to the support St Elizabeth Hospice has provided patients and families since 1989, while taking them under the wing of its care.
"Ipswich, where the trail will be held, also has a strong connection with owls courtesy of the popular figures of Mabel and Matilda, the tawny owls seen in Christchurch Park for many years."
The Ipswich-based charity said the owl sculptures would feature designs celebrating "all things Suffolk" and be on display in the town's centre, waterfront and Christchurch Park from June to September next year.
It will be its third art trail in partnership with creative producers Wild in Art, following Pigs Gone Wild in 2016 and Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk in 2019.
The first owl to be revealed by the charity was A Hoot to Suffolk, designed by local artist Angie Ashford.
It features the oxlip, a flower synonymous with Suffolk, entwined among scenes from around the county.
The full-time artist and former healthcare assistant at Ipswich Hospital said: "I was keen for my design to focus on Suffolk, especially as after the difficult year Covid-19 has brought, it was important to celebrate the positives around us."
