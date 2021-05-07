BBC News

Suffolk fire crews tackle thatched roof in Hundon

Published
image copyrightAndy Message
image captionCrews from across Suffolk attended the fire at Clockhall Lane, Hundon

Up to 50 firefighters have spent about two hours tackling a blaze that has left the roof of a thatched cottage partially destroyed.

Crews from across Suffolk were called to the property on Clockhall Lane, Hundon, at 17:33 BST on Thursday.

The blaze was put out by 19:31, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said.

Fourteen appliances, including one from Beccles which is 60 miles away, were sent to the village, which is near Haverhill.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.