Stowmarket: Fake police warning given to cars parked on paths
Notices placed on vehicles which warn of a £1,000 fine for parking on the pavement are fake, police have said.
The notes, which carry the Suffolk Constabulary logo and crest, have appeared on car windscreens near the railway station in Stowmarket, Suffolk.
Quoting the Highway Code, the notes state "you MUST not park partially or wholly on the pavement", and that it carries a £1,000 fine.
Suffolk Police said parking was enforced by the council.
Matt Bulk, who received a fake notice in the area around the station, said: "It looked really fake like someone had copy and pasted a whole bunch of rules that didn't make sense."
He said the issue of parking on pavements was a daily problem, and he believed the notice was from an annoyed resident.
"It is frustrating because you do feel guilty for having to park on the pavement, even if it's just overnight," he added.
"I think it's an impossible problem to solve, unless a car park allows people to park for free."
Suffolk Police said: "The person responsible is using Suffolk Constabulary's header and crest to make this look legitimate when it is not and it is an offence to do so.
"Police have conducted local enquiries and anyone who knows who is responsible should contact Stowmarket police."
The section of the Highway Code used on the notices only applies in London, where the local authority can issue a £70 fine.
Elsewhere in England, parking on pavements and verges is permitted, except lorries, unless specifically prohibited by a local authority, either for a zone or street by street.
The Department for Transport is analysing the results of a consultation on pavement parking, which includes the option of allowing local authorities to issue fines more easily.
