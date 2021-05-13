Lady Lavinia Nourse: Ex-judge's widow sex abuse 'simply never happened'
The widow of a Court of Appeal judge told police that her alleged sexual abuse of a young boy in the 1980s "simply never happened", a court heard.
Lady Lavinia Nourse, 77, of Newmarket in Suffolk, was married to Sir Martin Nourse, who died in 2017, aged 85.
She denies 17 counts of sexually abusing a boy under the age of 12, all related to the same complainant.
A transcript of a police interview was read to jurors, in which she denied ever sexually assaulting the boy.
Lady Nourse has gone on trial at Peterborough's Nightingale court, in the Knight's Chamber at the city's cathedral.
The charges are five counts of indecently assaulting a boy and 12 counts of indecency with a child.
The court previously heard that the boy "tried to bury away the memories" of alleged abuse but that, years later, after getting married and having children, he "became increasingly troubled by his recollection".
Jurors heard that Lady Nourse was voluntarily interviewed about allegations of historical sexual abuse at Parkside police station in Cambridge in January 2019 with a solicitor present.
In an interview transcript read to jurors, Det Con Mark Beaven asked Lady Nourse: "What account could you give me about that allegation?"
She replied: "It simply never happened."
Lady Nourse denied ever sexually assaulting the boy and denied allowing him to touch her in a sexual or inappropriate way.
She told the officer: "I had depression, mental breakdown, I suffer from quite severe depression."
Det Con Beaven asked if this "incapacitated" her, to which she replied: "Yes, I was receiving therapy."
She said the therapy was not frequent, adding: "It was an aim to get me back on my feet, it got less and less."
Lady Nourse said she was never admitted to hospital but had appointments with the then-head of the psychiatric department at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.
She said he allowed her to use a rear entrance to the hospital so she did not have to come through the main building "to help me to keep my dignity".
The court has previously heard that Lady Nourse had a PR company which had organised the premieres of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Starlight Express and Phantom Of The Opera, and organised the Queen's 60th birthday celebrations.
The trial continues.