Bury St Edmunds death: Harvinder Singh Kular died in industrial incident
Police have named a "much-loved" man who died in an industrial incident.
Suffolk Police said Harvinder Singh Kular, from Luton, died in an incident at Rougham Tower Avenue in Bury St Edmunds on 1 April.
His family said the 39-year-old "always had a smile on his face" and was "willing to help anyone".
His death is being treated as unexplained. An investigation by police and the Health and Safety Executive is continuing.
A family tribute, released by police, read: "Harvinder's death is a great loss to our family.
"He was a much-loved son and brother who can never be replaced.
"Harvinder was a man who always had a smile on his face, he was hard-working and always willing to help anyone. He will be greatly missed."
An inquest into his death was due to be opened at Suffolk Coroner's Court in Ipswich on Friday.
