Suffolk Pontins death: Coroner raises concerns over 'unlawful restraint'
A coroner has identified a series of concerns in the case of a father who died after being "unlawfully restrained".
Paul Reynolds, 38, died following an incident at Pontins Pakefield in Lowestoft, Suffolk on 14 February 2017.
Coroner Jacqueline Devonish has written to both Pontins owner Britannia Jinky Jersey Limited and Suffolk Police.
Suffolk Constabulary said it "would be inappropriate to comment" until a response has been sent to the coroner.
Ms Devonish wrote the Prevention of Future Deaths Reports following an inquest in to Mr Reynolds' death, which finished on 10 May.
It found "Pontins security had unlawfully restrained Mr Reynolds by the neck".
Mr Reynolds had been at the holiday park with his partner and their son when there was an incident between guests, leading to him being restrained.
He was grabbed from behind in a bear hug, taken to his knees in a neck hold and placed on the ground in a prone restraint.
This restraint lasted 11 minutes.
When officers arrived, Mr Reynolds "was heard snoring" and was thought to be asleep.
The report sent to Britannia Jinky Jersey said the monitoring by Pontins staff was "deemed to be unsatisfactory as Mr Reynolds was in fact unconscious".
In the report to Norfolk and Suffolk Constabulary, Ms Devonish said police had been told Mr Reynolds "had hit security officers and had been very violent and that he was now pretending to sleep".
However, it added there was "no evidence" he had hit anyone.
Police "presumed he was asleep" and the report said he was cautioned, handcuffed and eventually carried unresponsive to a police van.
While being taken to the Police Investigation Centre, Mr Reynolds had to be taken out of the van and officers performed CPR.
He was taken to the James Paget University Hospital, but died due to a lack of oxygen to the brain on 16 February 2017.
The inquest heard Mr Reynolds "may have fallen unconscious within seconds of the neck hold".
Ms Devonish outlined a number of concerns, including that unbadged Pontins staff were allowed to participate in restraint, that Mr Reynolds was not placed in the recovery position and around a lack of clarity about who "should take charge".
She said police had mistakenly failed to use pain/pressure testing to determine if Mr Reynolds had been unconscious or asleep.
Suffolk Constabulary said it would be responding to the coroner, but added it had reviewed its first aid training following the inquest.
Britannia Jinky Jersey Limited has been approached for comment.
