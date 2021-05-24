Covid-19: Indian variant leads to testing in Needham Market
- Published
More than a thousand people have been tested for Covid-19 in a small market town after cases of the Indian variant of the virus were confirmed.
Mobile testing units in Needham Market, Suffolk tested 1,300 people over the weekend.
The units were set up after three cases of the Indian variant were detected.
Stuart Keeble, director of public health at Suffolk County Council, said from Monday people no longer had to book an appointment to be tested.
Mr Keeble said the number of people who had been tested represented a "great response from the Needham Market community".
He added that people were also being encouraged to order testing kits to use at home with children.
A mobile testing unit was sent to Needham on Saturday morning, with another arriving on Sunday to cope with high demand.
In all, 500 people were tested on Sunday, after 800 tests were completed on Saturday.
Mr Keeble added: "I'm pleased to say that from Monday you will no longer need to book an appointment and you may simply turn up at the Needham Market mobile testing unit."
A number of personnel at the nearby Army air base at Wattisham have also tested positive for coronavirus.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk