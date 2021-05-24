Ipswich Joe Pooley murder: Three jailed for river death
- Published
Three people have been jailed for at least 17 years each for murdering a vulnerable man who was attacked and drowned in a river.
Joe Pooley, 22, was thrown in the River Gipping in Ipswich and held under the water in August 2018.
Ipswich Crown Court heard Becki West-Davidson "stoked up hostility" towards him, and he was then set upon by Sean Palmer and Sebastian Smith.
Judge Martyn Levett said the "pitiless" attack stemmed from sexual jealousy.
In a statement she read in court, the victim's mother, Sam Nicholls, said she had unwittingly consoled West-Davidson at her son's memorial service, "when you were the reason he was not here".
All three had denied murder and were convicted by a jury in March.
The court heard Mr Pooley, who had attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, Asperger's and autism, was a target for bullies, and preyed upon for his trusting personality.
The night before he was killed, he slept with 30-year-old West-Davidson, of Roper Court, Ipswich, who then sent "bragging" texts to Smith, 35.
Mr Pooley then received a series of aggressive and threatening Facebook messages from Smith over the course of 12 hours.
When a fearful Mr Pooley contacted West-Davidson, the judge said she called him a "low-life scumbag", threatened him and ignored him.
Late on 6 August, he was lured out of his flat at a bed and breakfast in Ipswich by Smith, and taken to a flat where he was interrogated and given alcohol, which he was not used to.
He was then walked home along the towpath by Smith, of no fixed address, and Palmer, 31, of Shakespeare Road in Ipswich, who both threw him in the river.
The court heard Palmer held Mr Pooley's head under the water, which he later confessed to his mother.
'Love triangle'
"This is all to do with sexual jealousy, because of the relationship between the three of you," said Judge Levett.
"Joe Pooley infiltrated a particular group of people... those messages indicate that his sexual encounter caused Sebastian Smith to feel aggressive, angry and hostile towards Joe Pooley."
He said the jealousy and "love triangle" sounded like a film - "but this was not a film, this was real life in Ipswich".
"You left him out in the cold," Judge Levett told West-Davidson, the only defendant in court for the sentencing after Palmer and Smith refused to attend.
"He was only after a good loving heart - you broke his heart and toyed with his emotions."
Handing down life sentences, the judge said Smith must serve at least 21 years before being considered for release, Palmer should serve at least 18 years, and West-Davidson's minimum term would be 17 years.
The judge said Mr Pooley was not under an adult care supervision order and, had he been, he may not have been "mixed up" with the defendants.
"Perhaps that's a lesson to be learned," he said.
Ms Nicholls added in her statement that she believed he would still be alive had he been given appropriate accommodation by the local authority.