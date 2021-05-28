BBC News

Beccles street sign blunder changes Alexandra Road to Alexander

By Alex(andra) Pope
BBC News, East

Published
image copyrightSamantha Alexander
image captionThe spelling error was spotted by residents in Alexandra Road, Beccles

A street inadvertently changed sex when the wrong street sign was installed.

Alexandra Road in Beccles became Alexander Road after the East Suffolk Council blunder.

Samantha Alexander, who lives in the street, said she "loved it" when she spotted the error, first reported in the Beccles and Bungay Journal, saying: "It was comic and funny that it was changed to our name."

The council said it had since removed the sign and would replace it.

image copyrightSamantha Alexander
image captionThe incorrect sign was removed on Thursday, said Samantha Alexander

"I couldn't help but smile at the new street sign at the top of our road", Mrs Alexander, 34, posted on Facebook.

Most of her neighbours agreed with her and "thought it was funny", she said.

She noticed the new sign had been removed on Thursday, and said: "I would have loved to have kept it and put it in the back garden."

She is now planning on contacting the council to see if her family can keep it.

Mrs Alexander, a reflexologist, said family members also thought it was "great" the street shared their name, just for a short while.

image copyrightSamantha Alexander
image captionThe correct spelling of the road name appears opposite the now-missing sign

A spokeswoman for the council said: "We are aware that a street sign had been installed which contained a spelling error.

"This sign has now been removed and will be replaced as soon as possible."

