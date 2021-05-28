Covid: Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre cancelled for second year
A popular Christmas fayre has been cancelled for the second year running amid concerns about Covid-19.
Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fair usually attracts about 130,000 visitors to the bustling market town.
It was cancelled last year by West Suffolk Council, which has announced it will not go ahead this winter, either.
People have expressed their disappointment on social media, but the council said a series of other Christmas events were planned instead.
To make up for the loss of the fayre for a second time, the council said it had launched a Christmas in Bury St Edmunds initiative, which will see a range of other events take place, although it has not yet given details of what they might be, other than switching on the Christmas lights.
The four-day fayre, however, will not be one of them, "due to the need to keep Covid-safe and be able to change as guidance does", the council said.
Many disappointed fans of the fayre took to the We Love Bury St Edmunds Facebook group to comment about the cancellation.
Some described the decision as "ludicrous" while others said they were "so, so upset".
The council said it would be working with organisations including the business improvement district group, the cathedral and shops to "make sure this Christmas is a cracker for the town and local area".