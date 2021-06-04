Driving test: Petition calls for safe horse-passing to be included
An amateur jockey whose sister was hit by a car while out riding has begun a petition to make safely passing horses part of the driving test.
Rosie Margarson's sister Katie was hit from behind while crossing the road in Newmarket, Suffolk, last week.
The petition by Ms Margarson, herself recently involved in a near-miss, has more than 14,000 signatures.
The Department for Transport (DfT) said the area was covered in the theory and hazard perception test.
Katie Margarson said the collision occurred while returning from the gallops on the filly Luna, and caused the horse to go into the vehicle's windscreen.
She said it caused the horse to go to bolt, adding: "I still don't really know how I stayed on top be quite honest."
Luna received cuts to a hind leg and has been in bandages ever since, while the rider said the car's driver had not got back behind the wheel since.
The petition to Parliament states that driving tests should include how drivers "approach any situation involving a horse, ridden or loose".
"People's lives can be put at risk when drivers do not know how to drive safely around horses. We must do something to prevent horses getting hit and killed, riders to be injured and cars wrecked," it added.
Rosie Margarson said she wanted drivers to be "better educated", adding: "I think a lot of the time it's not so much people wanting to hurt us, they just lack the understanding of how dangerous our job can be.
"We're getting from A to B; we're doing a job. We're on horses that are big idiots. So crossing roads isn't as simple as being able to stand still and wait - we often can't because we're going to put ourselves in danger to do so."
In its response to the petition, the DfT said: "Driving safely around horses is covered in the theory and hazard perception test.
"All candidates are assessed on awareness, anticipation and planning skills, which are needed if driving around horses."
