TikTok Euro 2020 concert to feature Ed Sheeran at Ipswich Town ground
- Published
Ed Sheeran has announced he will perform a virtual gig from Ipswich Town's ground as part of Euro 2020.
The concert will be staged at Portman Road on 25 June and streamed on the singer's TikTok channel.
Sheeran, who will perform his forthcoming new single, announced the gig in a video featuring David Beckham.
The Suffolk singer, who supports Ipswich and sponsors the team's shirts, said: "Can't wait to be live from Portman Road. It's a place I love."
He added: "I'm looking forward to performing some fan faves as well as my new track for the first time. See you on the 25 June."
📲 Some news from our front of shirt sponsor, Ed Sheeran...— Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) June 4, 2021
👇 #itfc pic.twitter.com/cIV21lY9x3
The concert will be part of TikTok's UEFA Euro 2020 Show.
The mobile video app is an official sponsor of the football tournament.
There will be no live audience and it will be free to view from 21:00 BST.
Paul Hourican, head of music operations UK at TikTok, said: "We are honoured to play host to Ed Sheeran for this very special gig during the UEFA European Championships.
"He is one of the greatest pop stars of his generation, a truly ground-breaking live performer."
Sheeran recently signed a one-year deal to sponsor the shirts for Ipswich Town's men and women's first teams.
Supporters got the chance to see his logo on the shirt for the first time on Thursday when the club unveiled the home kit for 2021/22.
Sheeran has a long-standing affinity with Ipswich and Suffolk in general.
The Shape of You star's record-breaking Divide tour concluded in front of 160,000 people over four nights at Chantry Park, Ipswich, in August 2019 - with a special Ipswich Town shirt sold to mark the event.
Last year, the pop star made a "significant" donation to a children's ward of Ipswich Hospital.
